Feast of the presentation of the Lord, Cycle C. Today’s readings: Malachi 3:1-4; Hebrews 2:14-18; Luke 2:22-40 (shorter version 2:22-32)

Today’s feast of the presentation of the Lord (Candlemas) commemorates the moment when Mary and Joseph presented the child Jesus in the temple, fulfilling the dictates of the law of Moses. Yet, beneath this humble act of obedience – and the joyful imagery that formally concludes the Christmas festivities we celebrated 40 days ago – lies a profound mystery: the arrival of the Lord himself in his temple (as prophesied by Malachi in today’s first reading), and the foretelling of battles to come.

It is no coincidence that this feast is traditionally celebrated with the blessing and lighting of candles. Just as old Simeon, moved by the Spirit, recognises in Jesus “a light for revelation to the Gentiles”, so too does the Church affirm that Christ is the true light who has come to dispel the darkness of the world. The liturgical blessing of candles symbolises this reality: as we hold a flickering flame in our hands, we recall that we are called to bear the light of Christ into the world. We will again hold lit candles during the Easter vigil, exultantly celebrating Christ’s victory over sin and death.

For Christians, a candle is not something merely decorative or sentimental; it is a powerful symbol, like a battle standard: a light that challenges, that exposes, that demands a response. And that is why, beneath the serene surface of this feast, a storm is brewing. Simeon’s prophecy does not allow for naïve optimism. After blessing the holy family, he turns to Mary with words that cut through the joy of the moment: “Behold, this child is destined for the fall and rise of many in Israel, and to be a sign that will be contradicted… and a sword will pierce your own soul too”.

A terrible truth is thus revealed: Christ’s mission will be opposed. The world does not welcome the light; it resists it. This child, so small and vulnerable, will not grow up to be a mere teacher of morals or a gentle spiritual guide. He will be the one who divides, who is either accepted or rejected, and who calls for a decision. Those who encounter him cannot claim neutrality.

And the battle will not be waged merely against him; his mother, too, will suffer the cost of his mission, the first of multitudes down the centuries who will pay for their discipleship with blood and tears. For Simeon’s prophecy does not apply to Christ alone; it extends to all who follow him. To bear the light of Christ is not about being nice, as we are often told by the purveyors of a counterfeit, benign and toothless Christianity. It is to engage in spiritual combat, to stand for truth when it is inconvenient, to reject darkness when it is alluring and to endure rejection for the sake of the Gospel.

Signs of Life, by Scott Hahn

To be a Christian is to be, like Jesus, a sign of contradiction. As Scott Hahn writes in Signs of Life: “Christ came not just to light our way, but to give us his light as our own. … So closely are Christians identified with Christ that we come, through illumination, to be lights ourselves.” When we shine the light of Christ, we expose what the world would rather keep hidden. This can provoke resistance, misunderstanding, even hostility.

As we hold our blessed candles today, let us remember that we too are called to be lights in darkness. Let us not be afraid to stand with Christ, even when doing so brings difficulty, even when a sword pierces our own hearts. For the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness will not overcome it (John 1:5).

