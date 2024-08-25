21st Sunday of ordinary time. Today’s readings: Joshua 24,1-2a.15-17.18b; Ephesians 5,21-32; John 6,60-69

Many of us are sometimes faced with the question of whether to relinquish particular situations in life or not. Do you stick out a turbulent marriage (many speak of ‘toxic relationships’) or throw in the towel?; do you remain in a job that saps the life out of you because of a highly demanding employer, or quit and fend for yourself?; do you continue living in your parents’ house or move out?; do you carry on attending a group (be it of a religious nature or not) or call it a day? Some such decisions may be comparable to a move from the frying pan into the fire, but others may truly mark a new beginning.

Though the Lord used the image of sheep as a metaphor to describe his disciples, styling himself as their shepherd, we are not to think that such sheep are brainless individuals who are gullible and easily mastered. Sheep too, in fact, know their shepherd and will not be easily tricked into following a stranger. For this reason, despite the shocking piece of information that many individuals simply decided not to remain disciples of Jesus, today’s Gospel shows us that the Master’s words and invitation have as their addressees none other than rational human beings like you and me who are not only encouraged but also expected to make a conscious and free choice concerning him.

The American philosopher and psychologist William James wrote a compelling paper called ‘The will to believe’. In it, he points to how sensible it is to believe. In other words, even when one lacks all the evidence needed, having faith can be considered the best option for various reasons. Going back to the disciples, Peter’s will to believe came from his conviction – forged by what he had heard the Master say and do – that the words of Jesus had a bearing, not only on the transient conditions of this life, but more importantly on eternal life. Unlike the disciples who deserted Jesus, Peter would not turn his back on him for good the moment he could not understand one of his discourses, or when he began to face serious personal problems, or the minute things no longer seemed to make sense.

We need to go back to the affirmation of Peter, one based on his indisputable experiences of Christ’s reliability and trustworthiness

The Gospel recounts the moment when, having heard Jesus speaking about his flesh and blood that he was offering to the world, some followers waved him goodbye never to return. The reality of the Eucharist was too hard for them to grasp. But other reasons may lead us to question whether we want to continue following him or not – an incurable disease, the death of a loved one, unrelenting painful experiences, a feeling of being forsaken, an inability to see the logic of faith, a lukewarm attitude towards anything religious, and many more. That is when we need to go back to the affirmation of Peter, one based on his indisputable experiences of Christ’s reliability and trustworthiness: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God” (Jn 6,68-69).

However, we would be mistaken if we were to imagine that the act of faith is simply a question of human intellect, will, and decision-making. Christ’s words show that here we are touching a realm that is beyond our ordinary powers: “no one can come to me unless the Father has enabled them” (Jn 6,65). In a meeting I had with Brother Roger of the ecumenical community of Taizé back in 1998, he taught me this simple prayer: “Enable me to welcome your love.” The next time I have struggles with my faith, I would do well to invoke God to enable me to open my heart to Christ.

