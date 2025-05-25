Sixth Sunday of Easter. Today’s readings: Acts 15:1-2, 22-29; Revelation 21:10-14, 22-23; John 14:23-29

“Peace be with you all. Dearest brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. … This is the peace of the Risen Christ: a disarmed peace, a disarming peace, humble and persevering, it comes from God who loves us all unconditionally.”

With these words, the man formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost greeted the world from the loggia of St Peter’s Basilica on May 8. As Pope Leo XIV, in just over two weeks he has repeated this desire for peace, love and unity multiple times. No world leader need feel threatened by this unassuming man, or wonder like Stalin: “The pope! How many divisions has he got?”

Although it is certainly true that the new pontiff’s desire for peace reflects the Church’s concern about war and conflict in many parts of the world, there is more to it than that. For even if all armed hostilities across the globe were to miraculously cease today, we would still not have the quality of peace that Christ promises in today’s gospel.

When, in the midst of his farewell discourse during the Last Supper, Jesus promises his disciples peace, he is not offering them a mere truce in life’s battles, nor a diplomatic ceasefire between conflicting emotions. The peace of Christ (eirēnē in Greek, echoing the Hebrew shalom) is not a superficial respite from suffering or a detente between warring factions.

These worldly forms of “peace” often amount to little more than a fragile suspension of hostility, momentary stalemates where the deeper causes of division, injustice or fear remain unresolved. The world’s peace is frequently based on avoidance, fear of escalation, or mutual exhaustion, not reconciliation or healing.

In this light, even the voluntary euthanasia now being discussed in our country can be seen as the ultimate expression of the world’s reductive vision of peace: a desperate bid to eliminate suffering by eliminating the sufferer. It is a ceasefire through surrender, a tragic attempt to attain tranquillity by silencing the cry of pain. Rather than confronting suffering with real compassion, accompaniment (including the best palliative care possible), and meaning, euthanasia offers the illusion of peace through oblivion.

But such “peace” is not healing; it is abandonment, a refusal to walk the road of vulnerability and solidarity to its redemptive end. It reflects a mindset in which suffering has no value, and love has no duty when burdens become heavy. In the words of Pope Francis, euthanasia “is a failure of love, a reflection of a throwaway culture in which persons are no longer seen as a paramount value to be cared for and respected”.

But the peace of Christ is of a different order entirely. It is the fruit of communion with the Father, of a heart aligned with truth and rooted in love. It does not require the absence of trouble – as the suffering of countless martyrs across the centuries amply demonstrates – but the presence of God within. His peace can dwell in a heart surrounded by turmoil because it is not imposed from the outside, but grows from the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, as Jesus explains in the same discourse.

Unlike the world which – at best – can offer treaties and pauses, Christ offers transformation through the Father’s gift of the Holy Spirit. His peace heals, restores, and reorders. Being a gift, it cannot be negotiated but simply received. And unlike ceasefires and truces, which can be revoked or broken, the peace of Christ is everlasting and foundational, because it is anchored in the truth of who God is and who we are in him.

