Third Sunday of Lent, Cycle B. Today’s readings: Exodus 20:1-17; 1 Corinthians 1:22-25; John 2:13-25.

“When people ask you ‘What would Jesus do?’, remind them that flipping over tables and chasing people with a whip is within the realm of possibilities.” So goes the text of a popular meme referring to the famous incident recounted in today’s gospel.

The cleansing of the temple by Jesus may be one of the most misunderstood and misquoted moments in the gospels. It is frequently invoked as justification when people fly into a rage and make a scene. Their reasoning goes that if even Jesus lost his temper and resorted to violence, then no wonder we – mere mortals – occasionally do so as well. Perhaps it gives us comfort to think that Jesus, like us, could be overcome by anger and frustration to such an extent that he would throw a tantrum.

The problem with this argument is that he didn’t! For if we read the gospel accounts properly, viewing them within the wider context of Christ’s mission and ministry, we will see that Jesus is not losing control. Quite the contrary: he is asserting it, exercising his authority like a judge banging the gavel, pronouncing judgment, and calling the courtroom to order.

The Hebrew Scriptures contain various prophetic gestures: dramatic, frequently puzzling actions that convey a powerful hidden meaning. Jeremiah, for instance, smashed a clay flask in front of the elders and priests of Judah, declaring that God would similarly break the nation due to their idolatry and disobedience. Hosea married a prostitute to symbolise Israel’s infidelity to God and his covenant. Ezekiel enacted a symbolic siege against a model of Jerusalem, lying on his side for a certain number of days to represent the years of punishment that would befall the city due to its defiance and faithlessness.

We would do well to view our Lord’s righteous anger as a wake-up call; an invitation to join him in opposing corruption, degradation, and mediocrity wherever they manifest themselves

Viewed in this light, therefore, Christ’s purification of the temple is not frustration or anger boiling over into violence; rather it is a prophetic gesture with profound meaning. In part it is a denouncement of the corruption and exploitation that had infiltrated the sacred space.

The temple, intended as a house of prayer, had been perverted into a marketplace where profit took precedence over piety. Money changers and merchants were exploiting the devout pilgrims who came to worship, turning a spiritual encounter into a commercial transaction.

In overturning the tables and driving out those who were abusing the temple, Jesus not only cleared out the physical space but also symbolically cleansed the spiritual and moral integrity of the religious institution. His prophetic act was a powerful indictment of hypocrisy and a call to return to the true essence of worship and devotion.

Even more, by uniting this gesture with a prophecy about the destruction of the sanctuary and its rebuilding in three days (referring to his own death and resurrection) Jesus symbolically inaugurates the human heart as the spiritual temple par excellence where God dwells and must be worshipped.

We would do well, therefore, to view today’s demonstration of our Lord’s righteous anger as a wake-up call; an invitation to join him in opposing corruption, degradation, and mediocrity wherever they manifest themselves: in our civil and religious institutions, certainly, but also and especially in our own hearts and minds, which John Calvin famously described as “a perpetual forge of idols”.

In the words of Bishop Robert Barron: “Think, then, that Christ has come not only to ‘cleanse the Temple of Jerusalem’, but the temple of your own body, your own life. The Lord Jesus comes into your life expecting to find a place ordered to the worship of the one true God, but what he finds is ‘a marketplace’. What does this mean? It means that Christ finds a place where things other than God have become primary.”

