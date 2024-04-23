Educational Technology (EdTech) is the integration of technology into various aspects of education to increase accessibility, enhance teaching, and improve learning experiences. It includes a wide range of digital tools, platforms, and resources aimed at supporting educators, students, and administrators in achieving educational goals. From interactive learning software to virtual reality simulations, EdTech’s goal is to leverage technology to revolutionise education, making it more dynamic and impactful.

Research and Innovation (R&I) stands as the driving force behind transformative progress in EdTech. By investing in Edtech research, opportunities to address diverse educational needs are unlocked. This improves accessibility and fosters inclusivity in the education sector while holding the potential to shape the future in a rapidly evolving world.

R&I is pivotal in addressing economic and societal challenges, all while laying the groundwork for a sustainable future. Establishing clear guiding principles, financial investments, and proactive measures, are essential to strengthen European capabilities.

To unlock the potential of EdTech, it is important to design the appropriate incentives and support to drive truly innovative solutions. Opportunities will be vital in propelling the sector forward and equipping individuals with the key skills to successfully implement novel solutions.

The Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) is committed to designing the best possible environment for Maltese R&I to flourish. To accomplish this, MCST has set up the FUSION portfolio. The FUSION portfolio is a series of national funding initiatives that provide the necessary support for Maltese researchers and entrepreneurs to turn their innovative ideas into a market-ready reality. Recently, the FUSION portfolio has been diversified to provide a comprehensive support framework to accommodate novel product development across all stages.

Along with the expansion of FUSION, the Thematic Programme was established as a top-down, thematic initiative to guide the Maltese research community to address areas of national interest. The R&I unit has been putting its efforts to have an adaptive system in collaboration with other Maltese public entities, who boast a deep technical understanding on specific sectors, like the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) and the launch of the ‘Digital Technologies Programme’. With these initiatives, Maltese researchers and entrepreneurs can develop their innovative ideas within a specialised environment that has been designed with their specific needs in mind.

The Digital Technologies Programme is currently open, and academic, public or private entities are invited to apply for these € 200,000, 24-month projects aimed towards a safer and more trustworthy development, adoption, and use of digital technologies.

Further information can be accessed through https://mcst.gov.mt/digital-technologies-programme/.