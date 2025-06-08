On the occasion of an event hosted by the Italian Embassy in Malta to mark the upcoming Festa della Repubblica, we had the opportunity to exchange thoughts with Marco Bocchino, Managing Director of Sterling Chemical Malta, about the company’s journey, achievements, and future prospects.

Q: The Embassy’s event was a moment of national pride and international collaboration. What role did Sterling Chemical Malta play in this context?

A: It was a moment to recognize and celebrate the contribution of Italian excellence abroad. Sterling Chemical Malta embodies this bridge between cultures, industrial expertise and innovative research. Our presence at such an event wasn’t just symbolic – it reflected a journey where we are revitalising, innovating, and earning trust and international recognition. We are also proud to contribute to Malta’s positioning as a strategic and innovative hub within the European pharmaceutical landscape.

Q: Sterling Chemical Malta has undergone major changes. Can you walk us through the company’s evolution?

A: In recent years, we have faced significant challenges that pushed us to rethink our operating model. This led to a profound transformation: today, we are no longer just a manufacturing site but a true centre of excellence for research and development. The Maltese site has gone through a deep reorganisation, paving the way for a new model focused on innovation. This shift was not only a business decision – it was our response to the evolving needs of global health. We have invested in infrastructure, technology, and people, creating an innovative hub capable of expanding our pipeline beyond oncology into areas such as respiratory health, veterinary products, and women’s health.

Q: What are some concrete innovations that have come from this transformation?

A: We have developed new active pharmaceutical ingredients, some already patented, such as our novel salts that open exclusive opportunities for partners. Our entry into inhalation therapies, supported by a strategic international collaboration, has equipped us to handle highly complex projects with unique expertise. But for us, innovation is not just technological — it also means strengthening our positive impact on the local territory, the market, and the environment. Our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is an integral part of how we grow.

Q: How is Sterling Chemical Malta preparing for the years ahead?

A: Our 2024–2028 strategic plan is built on diversification and resilience: we aim to broaden our product pipeline while reducing risk, by investing in research that ensures sustainable growth. We are working on new molecules and technologies with the goal of positioning ourselves as a reliable and innovative global partner. But our vision goes even further: we want to build a legacy of excellence and innovation that makes Sterling Chemical Malta a lasting reference point in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Q: Let’s talk about people: what profiles are you looking for, and what kind of environment do they find with you?

A: Our strength is our people. We are looking for analytical and technical profiles who are passionate about science and innovation. We offer not just professional opportunities, but a workplace where talent and human values come together, and where everyone can contribute to shaping the future of global health.

Sterling Chemical Malta aims to create a space where scientific skills and human values come together, offering a workplace that supports shared growth and a strong sense of purpose.

Q: Any final thoughts as you reflect on the past and look to the future?

A: Sterling Chemical Malta is recognized for its quality and continuous improvement, but we know that recognition must be earned every day. We are proud to help strengthen Malta’s role as an innovative hub in the pharmaceutical sector. As we continue to innovate, we remain firmly committed to responsibility, sustainability, and value creation – for patients, partners, and the community. Our ambition is not limited to short-term success. We want to build something that lasts: an enduring reference point for pharmaceutical excellence worldwide. Additionally, I am proud to share that thanks to the momentum generated by Sterling Chemical Malta, and under the umbrella of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, a new business section has recently been launched: the Pharma Manufacturers Business Section. This new committee, which I am honoured to serve as Vice President, brings together pharmaceutical manufacturers across Malta with the aim of fostering collaboration, sharing expertise, and strengthening the strategic role of our sector both locally and internationally.