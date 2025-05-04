Let us give free rein to our imagination and envision a scenario where, shortly after the election of a new pope, a vast and unexplored continent is discovered. Considering that evangelisation – the communication of God’s love to humanity – is the Church’s core mission, what course of action might the new pope undertake?

Since the early days when the first Christians ventured from Jerusalem to proclaim the Good News, the Church has always been missionary by nature. No space was too distant, no land too perilous. Whenever new territories were discovered or became accessible – be it the Americas, China or Africa – the Church deemed it essential to share the immense love of the Father revealed through Jesus Christ with the people inhabiting those regions. This principle has underpinned the Church’s missionary endeavours throughout history.

Literature and history vividly document the Church’s missionary activities, complete with both triumphs and shortcomings. Willa Cather’s literary masterpiece, Death Comes for the Archbishop, chronicles the decades-long mission of Bishop Latour in the harsh terrain of 19th-century New Mexico, driven by profound love in the harsh terrain.

Conversely, Fr Valesco’s missionary zeal in Endo’s Samurai stemmed from an ambition to be appointed bishop of Japan – a lesser sin compared to the ‘evangelising’ Spanish greed for gold that overshadowed altruistic missionary efforts and victimised the indigenous populations of Latin America.

Roland Joffé’s historical drama The Mission portrays Jesuit missionaries who opposed oppression and sought to preserve the culture of the Guarani people, besides saving their souls.

Matteo Ricci exemplified the conviction that European Christianity could not merely be transplanted elsewhere without adaptation. Sadly, Ricci’s method of cultural accommodation was ultimately rejected by the Vatican, turning a promising missionary spring into a bitter winter.

The continent mentioned earlier is not an imaginary one – it exists. Although it is not a physical space, it is a real and expansive realm: the vast virtual or cyberspace powered by AI. This is the fresh territory that the Church must evangelise. Its population is enormous.

As of February 2025, Statista reports that 5.56 billion people globally were daily internet users. Of these, 5.24 billion individuals were daily social media users. Generative AI, deeply embedded in our daily activities ranging from smartphones to Netflix to ChatGPT, is used by over five billion people worldwide each day.

The development of a dynamic strategy for evangelising this digital space would surely be a top priority for the new pope.

The Church has much to learn from past missionary movements in its efforts to evangelise this virtual realm. It must avoid complicity with the new digital imperialists, as it sometimes did with the territorial imperialists of previous centuries.

Like Bishop Latour, the Church must approach this mission as a service of love. It should emulate the Jesuit missionaries who protected the Guarani people, by opposing exploitation within the digital environment. Moreover, like Ricci, the Church should humbly learn about this new landscape from its inhabitants and respectfully adapt its approach to it.

The first crucial step is understanding the digital continent powered by AI. Although initially a technological advancement, this space has evolved into an integral environment, a way of life and an economy. It has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping politics and information ecosystems while revolutionising how information is created, shared and consumed. Within this sphere, the ways we think, act and perceive the world have undergone dramatic changes – even our brains are being rewired.

We are the first generation to inhabit two distinct spaces simultaneously: the physical and the virtual; and we are still learning how to behave in both of them.

Rather than assuming the roles of mother and teacher, the Church should approach this environment as a servant and seeker – someone who has much to learn as well as much to offer. This digital realm is not monolithic; it varies from platform to platform, sometimes intermixing with the physical world, overpowering it, or being overshadowed by it. It is an unprecedented space, so distinctive that it has, in effect, birthed a new humanity.

The Church’s mission should begin with humanising this space while proceeding to evangelise it. Although this digital environment claims to excel at communication, it often falls short. It is dominated by a few mega-billionaires who manage it for personal profit. Algorithms designed by these entities frequently isolate users into like-minded silos, contrary to the promise of creating expansive public squares.

The Church, on its own, cannot undertake the task of humanising this space. Alliances must be formed with diverse stakeholders, including non-believers committed to regulating cyberspace to uphold human dignity.

In addition to advocating for regulatory frameworks, the Church must embrace its educational role. It should lead efforts to promote an ethic of dialogue, service and truthfulness. Simultaneously, the Church should champion lifelong, comprehensive media literacy programmes as essential tools for equipping individuals to navigate the rapidly evolving AI-driven landscape with mindfulness and safety.

The proposal I am making parallels the Church’s contributions to humanise the physical space through education, healthcare and cooperative development before and in the course of its evangelisation programmes.

In equivalent manner, the evangelising of the digital environment goes hand in hand with efforts to humanise it. Really and truly, this is a complex undertaking but, as Pope Francis wrote of the evangelisation of the physical environment, also the evangelising of the virtual environment is characterised by love and joy. It has its challenges, threats but also opportunities. Word count prevents me from describing these in this commentary but I intend doing so in another one.

In the meantime, I pray that God, once more, will give the Church the pope that it needs. I do hope that he will be one ready to evangelise the world by straddling both the physical and digital environments.