I have always been passionate about politics, not in the traditional sense of its intricate details but in its truest, most fundamental essence. To me, politics is more than just the machinery of governance; it is a system that can understand the needs of the people and turn those into tangible policies.

Despite the challenges of our political landscape, I firmly believe that politics is an extension of activism – a space that should be open to everyone. My involvement in the political sphere serves as an example of the transformational capacity of activism: I have nothing to show for it except my burning passion to restore Malta’s grace and dignity, which it truly deserves.

This belief in the power of activism has driven me to participate in various protests, vigils, and events, where people unite for a common cause. I hold deep respect for voluntary organisations such as Moviment Graffitti, YMCA, Repubblika, and many others, as they continue to fight for a resilient Malta. These groups welcomed me with open arms, united by the shared goal of driving meaningful change for the betterment of our country.

The collective effort, the solidarity of a community, is truly powerful. The sense of unity experienced during these moments is indescribable, filling you with hope even in the face of adversity. This solidarity is why I believe that engagement in politics is crucial to ensuring that every individual’s voice is heard and valued.

The idea that we can build a world where policies reflect the needs of all people is compelling and continues to drive me today. However, in the past, I often felt distanced from the political climate in Malta. The system seems to demand conformity and disagreeing with certain elements can lead to being ostracised.

Free and critical thinking appears unwelcome and the herd mentality and echo chambers suppress the creativity and diversity of thought essential for true progress. This environment is not limited to politics; it extends to wider societal dynamics, where traditional norms often stifle open-mindedness and dialogue.

As a young woman entering the political sphere, I often face an overwhelming fear of scrutiny, a reflection of society’s tendency to judge and vilify. Public labels intensify this pressure, subjecting every action to magnified criticism. The expectation of perfection looms large and minor missteps are exaggerated, as if fulfilling a preconceived notion of failure. This environment discourages many talented young people, particularly women, from participating in politics as the perceived toll on mental health and peace of mind feels insurmountable.

Despite these challenges, my unwavering commitment to Malta’s future has driven me to confront these fears and find courage in the process. Hatred and criticism often originate from places I refuse to mirror, and I focus instead on building a reputation through consistent, meaningful actions.

I trust that people will recognise the sincerity of my intentions, and, through this journey, I aim to inspire other young women to join politics. Scrutiny, when confronted, fosters resilience, and I want to encourage others to stand firm in their convictions and contribute to meaningful change, regardless of public judgement.

This reality reflects the broader political climate, where the fear of disagreement and public judgement dampens participation. It is essential to embrace human fallibility, allowing people to make mistakes, learn from them and publicly acknowledge them without the fear of being vilified. However, this must go hand in hand with accountability, ensuring that mistakes are addressed responsibly, especially when they have significant consequences. Only then can we foster a more inclusive and compassionate political culture.

To me, politics should never be an end goal but, rather, a powerful means to an end. Entering politics was never part of my plan but I see it as a powerful tool for effecting positive change. The steep learning curve, especially at a young age, can be overwhelming but I find it fulfilling as it teaches me more about the ins and outs of my beloved country.

My journey with Momentum began with joining the Vision Circles, a platform where people from all walks of life discuss the challenges Malta faces. At first, I was anxious about what to expect but, after leaving the session, I felt a deep sense of fulfilment. It was the first time I had shared my thoughts and frustrations in such an open, respectful space, and, more importantly, my ideas on how to move forward were captured and processed.

It was empowering to know that what I said mattered and was being considered for future actions. This was the way forward: a space where everyone could have a voice, and it became clear to me that Momentum was the platform where this could happen on a larger scale.

This is why I believe it’s so important to continue these conversations, to keep the momentum going and to push for policies that are both inclusive and effective. I would, therefore, encourage anyone who feels the call to action to join a cause – whether it’s with Momentum or any of the indefatigable NGOs and collective efforts that resonate with you. Rising above all noise is when meaningful progress turns dreams into shared reality.

Sumaya Ben Saad

Sumaya Ben Saad is a member of the executive committee of Momentum.