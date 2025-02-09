Building on a previous study that explored post-secondary students’ perceptions of well-being, I undertook a new research study that investigated how equipping students with metacognitive skills can enhance their resilience and help them reframe academic stressors with a growth mindset.

In the initial study, students identified key positive factors, such as teacher support and social relationships, that contributed to their well-being. At the same time they highlighted negative factors, primarily workloads and deadlines, which significantly impacted their stress levels and emotional health.

Recognising the overwhelming pressure caused by academic demands, I proposed investigating whether teaching metacognitive skills could help students develop the resilience needed to manage their workloads more effectively.

This second study aims to empower students by providing them with tools to understand their thought processes, regulate their emotions and reframe challenges as opportunities for personal and academic growth.

Post-secondary students in Malta are required to study multiple subjects at advanced and intermediate levels while managing assessments, projects and extracurricular activities. Many also attend private lessons and hold part-time jobs, creating a significant strain on their mental and emotional well-being. In light of these challenges, it has become essential to explore innovative strategies that enable students to thrive.

By integrating metacognitive and neuroscience-based approaches, educators can play a crucial role in helping students navigate academic challenges

Metacognition, the ability to think about one’s thinking, has emerged as a promising approach to support students in managing their academic stress. It helps students become more aware of their learning strategies, identify what works best for them and adjust their approach accordingly. By developing these skills, students can take greater control of their learning journey, improving their ability to handle workloads and deadlines with greater confidence and purpose.

Through metacognitive practices, students can learn to break down complex tasks, set realistic goals and monitor their progress effectively. This proactive approach fosters self-regulation, enhances problem-solving skills and encourages adaptability – key attributes in today’s dynamic educational and professional landscape.

Another crucial aspect explored in this study is neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and form new neural connections in response to experiences and learning.

By understanding that their brains can change and grow, students can reframe their perceptions of academic stressors. Instead of viewing workloads and deadlines as obstacles, they can see them as opportunities to build resilience and cognitive strength. Educators can harness this knowledge to guide students in developing a more positive and resilient mindset.

To support post-secondary students in acquiring these essential skills, educators can incorporate practical strategies such as:

Reflective practices: Encouraging students to reflect on their learning experiences to identify challenges and effective solutions;

Goal setting and self-monitoring: Teaching students to set achievable goals, effectively manage their time and track their progress, enhancing motivation and reducing anxiety;

Mindfulness techniques: Introducing simple mindfulness exercises to improve focus, concentration and emotional regulation;

Collaborative learning: Creating opportunities for students to share learning strategies and support one another;

Self-regulation skills: Providing students with the tools to effectively manage their time and overcome setbacks.

This study highlights the importance of moving beyond traditional teaching methods to create a more holistic educational experience. By integrating metacognitive and neuroscience-based approaches, educators can play a crucial role in helping students navigate academic challenges with confidence, resilience and a growth-oriented perspective.

Ultimately, the findings of this research serve as a call to action for schools to prioritise student well-being by embedding resilience-building strategies into the curriculum.

Equipping students with these skills not only enhances their academic performance but also prepares them to become adaptable and successful individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society.

Josephine Ebejer Grech is a biology educator at a post-secondary school in Malta. She has a bachelor’s degree in education (hons), a postgraduate diploma in applied educational leadership, and a master of business administration, and is currently pursuing a doctorate. She is due to present her research at an international conference at Oxford University next month.