Two fuel tankers believed to be delivering jet fuel to Israel on behalf of the US government have not made an official request to dock in Malta for refuelling.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett confirmed that no such request had been made in response to questions from Times of Malta on Saturday morning.

It is believed the two tankers are on route to Israel to deliver fuel for its ongoing offensive in Gaza, which began in October after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on the country, killing more than 1,200 people.

Moviment Graffitti said they were still waiting for a response to their demand that both tankers be prohibited from entering, passing through, bunkering, receiving services, and docking in Malta.

They argued that delivering the cargo would contribute to further violence against Palestinians.

According to Palestinian health authorities, more than 39,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's offensive in the region.

Moviment Graffitti's statement came a day after it urged the government to deny passage and refuelling services to the tankers Overseas Santorini and Overseas Suncoast as part of the group's 'No Harbour for Genocide' campaign.

Meanwhile, Italian activists in Sicily have alerted port authorities across the Mediterranean about the Overseas Santorini deactivating its Automatic Identification System (AIS), which allows the location of the vessel to be monitored.

Palestina Libera and In Palestina warned that deactivating the tracking system poses a significant danger to navigation, particularly in the busy waters of southern Sicily.

"Since the vessel is carrying military fuel, transiting without AIS conceals its movement from officials through various countries' waters," they said.

The last known position of Overseas Santorini on July 31 was beyond Gibraltar, heading eastwards.

On Saturday morning, Overseas Suncoast was in the Balearic Sea, moving in a north-easterly direction, according to maritime tracking website marinevesseltracking.com.