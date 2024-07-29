A revamp of the Malta Police Force’s online reporting system now means the public can file a complete police report without having to go to a police station.

Speaking to Times of Malta, police inspector David Bugeja said in the new system the police will help guide people to file a police report remotely.

While the police did have an online reporting system for some time, reports that came through it were often of an incomplete nature and missing crucial information that would force officers to ask people to go in person to complete the report.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

However, with the new system, a police officer will guide people every step of the way, in such a way that once the report is completed, it is filed directly into the police system and can then be referred for further action.

Bugeja explained how there is now a new feature on the police’s website that prompts people to file a remote police report.

The first thing you will find is a pathway that explains the whole process of filing a remote report before you begin. Whereas before you would fill in a simple form, in the new system you will be asked to provide some details about the report you wish to file and then indicate a date when the police can call you back.

Then, at the time of your choosing, you will be contacted directly by a police officer, who will be able to ask you specific questions about your report and file it directly into the police’s systems.

At the end of that interaction, you will receive a copy of your completed report via e-mail.

And it doesn’t have to be a regular phone call, the police can now reach you through WhatsApp, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and even Facetime.

“About 10 minutes before we’re scheduled to call you, we will send you a text on your chosen platform to confirm that the police are going to call you at the time of your choosing and then you will receive that call,” Bugeja said.

“The advantage of this is that the police will input your report directly into the system and there is that interaction. Whereas before people would be a bit doubtful about what to include in the online report, with this new system the police will be asking you specific questions about it.”

The police can now reach you through WhatsApp, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and even Facetime.

He said that those who go abroad and need to file a police report, such as for a lost wallet or missing identity document, will also be able to do so without having to return to the country unexpectedly or incur costly call charges.

While the system is largely envisioned for smaller-stakes crimes that do not require the immediate presence of a police officer, Bugeja said that as long as it’s not an emergency – in which case the site itself immediately prompts you to call the 112 emergency number – all types of reports can be filed through the system, even serious crimes.

“Let’s say you experienced fraud or cybercrime or God forbid you were attacked and didn’t initially want to report it but changed your mind later, we would still be able to take your report,” Bugeja said.