Registered full-time employment increased by 3.2 per cent in January while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6.2 per cent when compared to the same month last year, official figures show.

The NSO said that over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 3.3 per cent, reaching 293,900. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in full-time registered employment (9,202) and an increase in registered unemployment (60).

Registered full-time employment

The NSO said that during January 2025, wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles and human health and social work activities contributed mostly to the increase in full-time employment.

Full-time employment in the private sector went up by 7,285 persons to 238,876. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,917 to 53,907.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 844 when compared to January 2024, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 8,358. Full-time employment for men and women went up by 2.7 per cent and 4.0 per cent respectively, over 2024 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Part-time employment in January 2025 increased by 8.2 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2024. The sectors that contributed mostly to the increase were Accommodation and food service activities followed by Professional, scientific and technical activities.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 45,485, up by 9.8 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2024. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 35,009 up by 6.2 per cent when compared to the same month in 2024.