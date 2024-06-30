Leading fund managers and local financial services providers convened at The Pavilion Suite at the Westin Dragonara Resort in St Julian’s for the 2024 Fund Managers Conference, coordinated by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors.

The event brought together leading fund managers, local financial advisers and pension services providers for a day of insightful presentations and networking opportunities.

The speakers included Siena Sheldon, CFA, vice president and portfolio specialist at Brandywine Global Investment Management; Tim Brown, head of the UK Product Specialist Team at Janus Henderson Investors; and Dimitrios Batzis, head of Southern CEE and Mediterranean countries and ESG representative for Germany, Austria and CEEMED at Schroders.

Navigating global growth divergence: implications for fixed income markets amid rate cut expectations

Sheldon highlighted the end of the hiking cycle, noting that real rates in the US are significantly restrictive and may necessitate rate cuts to maintain growth. She emphasised the varying growth trajectories among G7 countries, with US real GDP growth recently outperforming its peers.

Sheldon also discussed the impact of fiscal retrenchment in the US and the potential for Europe to outperform low expectations due to a sharp decline in inflation.

A day of insightful presentations and networking opportunities

Sustainable and tech investments

Brown explored the emerging trends in sustainable and tech investments. He highlighted the importance of investing in companies that drive sustainable development and innovation, emphasising the link between sustainable practices and long-term growth. He discussed the implications of Global Sustainable Equity Funds, which are classified under the SFDR Article 9, promoting environmental and social characteristics.

Key themes included addressing climate change, resource constraints, population growth and ageing populations through investments in companies with positive environmental and social impacts.

The ‘known-unknowns’ for income-seeking investors

Batzis discussed the challenges and opportunities faced by income-seeking investors in a world of higher-for-longer interest rates and inflation. He emphasised the need for resilience in both good and bad times, highlighting the importance of opportunistic income strategies.

Batzis also addressed the potential impacts of stagflation and the transition from a quantitative easing world to one characterised by higher interest rates.

The conference provided a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies in fund management. Topics covered included the impact of global growth divergence on fixed income markets, the rise of sustainable and technological investments, and the challenges and opportunities for income-seeking investors in today’s economic climate.

The morning session concluded with a lively networking lunch, allowing participants to discuss the presentations and forge new professional connections.

“We are thrilled to have coordinated such a successful event, bringing together some of the leading fund houses in the industry to share their knowledge and expertise,” said Jesmond Mizzi managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors.

“The discussions today have provided our attendees with actionable insights that will undoubtedly influence their investment strategies moving forward.”