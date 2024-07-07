Fundación MAPFRE has launched a new edition of its Ignacio H. Larramendi research grants for a total amount of €265,000, aimed at researchers or research teams in the academic and professional fields, who wish to develop programmes independently or within the framework of universities, hospitals, companies or centres to which they are attached.

The grants for promoting health-related projects have a maximum amount of €30,000 gross each. The research projects may focus on preventing obesity, education in emergency procedures for the general population, the promotion of physical activity, the assessment of bodily damage, health management, longevity and the influence of lifestyle, as well as other topics.

These grants are also aimed at researchers interested in promoting projects related to insurance, risk management, new technologies in the field of insurance and social protection: pensions, savings, investments, asset liquefaction and the silver economy (longevity economics), who can receive up to €15,000 gross per grant.

This is a worldwide call and projects may be submitted in Spanish, English or Portuguese before October 7.

For the terms and conditions, go to www.fundacionmapfre.org/en/awards-aids/ignacio-larramendi-research-grants/.