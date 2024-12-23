Fundación MAPFRE has partnered with Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Malta, an NGO dedicated to accompanying, serving and defending the rights of asylum seekers and forcibly displaced persons in Malta.

As part of this collaboration, Fundación MAPFRE volunteers were welcomed by members of the JRS Malta team at the Fgura Youth Centre for an informative session to better understand the organisation’s work.

JRS Malta engages with individuals at various stages of their journey, providing legal, social, psychological and healthcare support while advocating for refugee rights and fostering awareness within the local community.

The visit included an interactive session where volunteers and refugees connected through games and social activities, creating a welcoming environment and promoting inclusion.

The initiative reflects Fundación MAPFRE’s commitment to building stronger, more compassionate communities, the foundation said.