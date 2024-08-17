The funeral of doctor Naged Megally will be held on Monday.

Megally's funeral will take place over a year after his death, as his family spent months battling to determine the cause of his death.

Mass will be held at St Margaret Parish Church at Sannat, Gozo at 4.45 pm.

His daughter, Anastasia Megally, announced the details of her late father’s funeral on Saturday.

Megally, a specialist in foetal medicine who worked at Mater Dei hospital, died on 5 July 2023, after developing medical complications.

Megally, long-afflicted by a neuromuscular condition, had a long and complicated medical history which, according to his family, was not adequately diagnosed and assessed before medication was administered during his last weeks in hospital.

His wife and children fought for a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of his death. The family repeatedly requested an autopsy, insisting that the procedure was to be done within the scope of a magisterial inquiry.

The family sought recourse before the criminal courts seeking judicial authorisation, but their bid proved unsuccessful.

The family also claimed hospital authorities were holding the body of Megally “hostage” inside the morgue for months.

This year, the court held hospital authorities and the Superintendent of Public Health responsible for breaching the fundamental rights of Megally’s family by denying them a private autopsy to determine the cause of his death.