The funeral arrangements have been scaled back for former Xagħra archpriest Eucharist Sultana, who was barred by the Vatican from exercising his functions as a priest over child abuse claims.

Initial plans for a procession that included the participation of the local band club and a vigil at the Xagħra oratory have all been cancelled.

Times of Malta is also informed that fireworks were originally planned in his honour for the day of the funeral but these will also not be held.

Sultana was investigated for sexually abusing an altar boy for four years from when the child was aged 13, more than two decades ago.

He was permanently barred from serving as a priest in 2021, three years after a report by the Church’s Safeguarding Commission concluded that the victim’s allegations of sexual abuse against Sultana were “credible.”

The ban followed a canonical penal process by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith—a tribunal that handles violations of Canon Law. Cardinal Mario Grech, then Gozo Bishop, had referred the case to the Vatican.

The Gozitan Diocese announced the death of Mons. Eucharist Sultana last Sunday and the diocese later announced plans for the priest’s funeral on March 8, including the vigil and procession.

“Those plans have been cancelled, and now an ordinary funeral will be held instead,” sources from the Gozo Church told Times of Malta.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will still celebrate Mass, however, Times of Malta is informed.

Sultana allegedly stopped abusing the boy when he turned 17, and it only surfaced years later when the victim plucked up the courage to report what he had suffered.

He was investigated by police but never criminally charged over the abuse, as the case was time-barred.

That had led to calls for the removal of time-barring in cases involving sexual abuse of children.

Asked for comment, the Gozo Diocese referred Times of Malta to the parish and the administrator of the parish declined to comment.