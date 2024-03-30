MARSAXLOKK 0-2 FLORIANA

Luis Furtado 49, 87.

A Luis Furtado brace helped Floriana beat Marsaxlokk to advance to the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian scored his first couple of goals in this competition, on his second appearance, after the break as Mauro Camoranesi’s Floriana remained in contention for a potential domestic double.

The first half saw Floriana, who had the strong wind blowing behind their backs, enjoying the bulk of possession with Marsaxlokk happy to soak up possession and try and hit their opponents with swift counterattacks.

