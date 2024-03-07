Tyson Fury has insisted he will be ready to fight with “blood everywhere” when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title bout, despite the British boxer’s cut meaning the eagerly-anticipated contest has been postponed until May 18.

WBC champion Fury was set to put his belt on the line against Ukraine’s Usyk in Saudi Arabia on February 17.

But a “freak cut” above Fury’s right eye sustained in sparring led to a delay.

And Fury, speaking in Riyadh ahead of Friday’s non-title heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou, who lost a split decision to Fury in October, insisted he now had no qualms about the injury.

“It is healing good. I am not concerned,” Fury told DAZN on Wednesday.

