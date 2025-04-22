Norah Patten, an aeronautical engineer, bioastronautics researcher and future astronaut, is delivering a talk at the Planetarium Hall, Esplora, Kalkara, on Monday, April 28 at 3pm.

Patten is a member of the International Institute for Astronautical Science (IIAS) and was announced as part of the IIAS-02 crew in June 2024. She is currently preparing for her first research spaceflight with Virgin Galactic, which will also make her the first Irish person to fly to space.

