Scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be US attorney general, on Thursday pulled out of the confirmation process in an early setback for the incoming administration.

Gaetz was one of Trump's several eye-catching selections, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary, vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as health secretary and billionaire Elon Musk to head a government cost-cutting unit.

A congressional panel had been investigating alleged illegal activity by Gaetz, including sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl - which he denies - as well as drug use and misappropriating campaign funds.

He was facing an uphill battle to win confirmation in the Senate for the top legal role of attorney general due to widespread opposition, including from within his own Republican Party.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many," Gaetz said on X.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

Gaetz was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 2016 and won reelection this month, but he resigned as a congressman shortly after Trump picked him to be attorney general.

"Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," Trump said in response to his withdrawal.

Several of Trump's nominations have triggered criticism, and the latest transition turmoil came as new lurid details emerged about Defense nominee Hegseth.

He was investigated for sexual assault after a complaint from an unnamed woman at a 2017 conference in California.

The New York Times reported details from the police investigation, which was closed without Hegseth being charged.

The married woman told officers that she suffered from memory loss and thought her drink might have been spiked, while Hegseth said the encounter was consensual.