I have a skin that is probably akin to rhino hide at this point but I think that there is nothing that irks me more than when I hear the words “shut up”. To tell someone to shut up not only perpetuates the impression that you have some form of authority or right over their voice but it goes as far as invalidating them and their feelings, leaving them unseen.

Historically speaking, to have no voice is to cease to exist. It also means that others can project what they want onto you and literally put words into your mouth. To control language is to control people’s stories and the world.

It’s for this reason, among others, that I reacted so explosively when I read that the Department of Education had sent a circular to all educators in late September instructing them to get written consent from their managers before making media appearances or public statements concerning education matters.

Maybe if more of our citizens read George Orwell’s 1984 (or anything at all), they too would be outraged and alarmed.

As far as I’m concerned, it is nothing short of an intellectual and ethical travesty that the Department of Education, of all places, is attempting to Big Brother educators. It not only says volumes about the not-so-subtle thread of fascism which remains ever prevalent in this country but it also screams loudly about the extremely limited way education continues to be viewed.

I shouldn’t need to say this in 2024, when everyone has access to books and the internet, but going to school and the university is not just about helping to form mindless droids to slot them into jobs to grow your economy: it is about allowing human beings to grow intellectually, form new ideas and challenge the old.

This is what makes countries and democracies strong. And, quite frankly, if you’re scared of your educators coming out and giving their opinions, then perhaps you should invest time and effort in asking yourself why instead of trying to gag them and ensure they remain obedient to whatever status quo you’re offering.

We cannot keep allowing people to be silenced and acting as if this is befitting of a democratic country. What message are you sending to the population at large if you’re telling them that those teaching their children can’t even be trusted to speak their minds?

These are literally the architects of the future of our country. It’s beyond disrespectful, beyond totalitarian. These professionals have dedicated their lives to knowledge and learning; if anyone should be giving their opinion and actively participating in discussion and debate, it should be them.

It’s bad enough that they get paid a pittance for their efforts but are we to be okay with them being excluded from public debate unless they’ve been granted permission by the powers that be?

Who gets to decide what’s said?

To educators and everyone else, I say: we need to free ourselves from the tyranny of not being allowed “to say that two plus two makes four”. No change can be made if you keep looking over your shoulder and toeing the line. Step out of the line.