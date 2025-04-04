Gallery 23 is holding the fourth edition of Collectively Solo, bringing together nine artists in an exhibition at the Balzan venue.

The exhibition showcases a rich variety of styles, techniques and mediums, from delicate watercolours to vibrant pastels and bold oil paintings, and featuring a range of abstract compositions and evocative local landscapes.

Garden Glow by Julia Borg

The participating artists are Elaine Mifsud, Glendine Chisholm, Godwin Muscat Azzopardi, Henry Borg Barthet, Henry Falzon, Joanne Scerri Valentino, Julia Borg, Maris Zammit and Olha Kovalchuk.

The exhibition runs until April 11. Gallery 23 is located at 23, Idmejda Street, Balzan. Opening hours: Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm and Sundays from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Peppercorns by Glendine Chisholm

Visits can also be made by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mailing info@gallery23malta.com.