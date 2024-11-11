Game Lounge, a leading iGaming affiliate company, today announced the acquisition of Two Kings Consultants B.V., the owner and operator of Meneer Casino, a prominent Dutch iGaming affiliate website. This strategic acquisition expands Game Lounge's presence in the rapidly growing Dutch iGaming market and strengthens its position as a leading player in the global affiliate landscape.

Meneer Casino has established itself as a trusted source of information for Dutch players seeking reputable and entertaining online casino experiences. The website provides honest and in-depth reviews, guides, and comparisons of licensed online casinos, ensuring players can make informed decisions in a safe and regulated environment.

Martin van Geest, founder and chief editor of Meneer Casino

"We are thrilled to welcome Martin and his team to Game Lounge," said Richard Dennys, CEO of Game Lounge. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to providing high-quality iGaming experiences to players worldwide. Meneer Casino's strong reputation and deep understanding of the Dutch market make them an invaluable addition to our network."

Martin van Geest, founder and chief editor of Meneer Casino, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Game Lounge marks an exciting new chapter for Meneer Casino. At Meneer Casino, our mission is to provide players with honest, reliable information so they can make better choices and play smarter. We're confident that Game Lounge's expertise and resources will help us reach an even wider audience of Dutch players."

Ben Robinson, managing partner of Corfai Capital, who brokered the deal, commented, "This transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses with a shared vision for innovation and excellence in the iGaming affiliate sector. We believe this strategic partnership will create significant value for both companies and further solidify their positions as leaders in their respective markets."

This acquisition reinforces Game Lounge's commitment to its "Level Up Leap Forward" tagline, signifying the company's dedication to continuous improvement and expansion in the iGaming industry.