Game Lounge Group, a leading SEO-driven iGaming affiliate, has announced the launch of GLX, a dedicated centre of excellence for innovation and incubation. Designed to foster creativity, drive sustainable growth, and support the next generation of iGaming ventures, GLX solidifies Game Lounge’s position as a leader in the industry.

GLX will leverage Game Lounge’s proprietary resources, including its substantial casino traffic volumes, to nurture a portfolio of high-growth projects in key areas shaping the future of iGaming.

These include sub-affiliation models, innovative betting predictions using AI, expanded B2B publishing services, and the application of advanced technologies such as data science and machine learning to improve operations and user experiences. Additionally, GLX will focus on identifying emerging markets and demographics to drive long-term growth.

David Crowhurst, newly promoted to managing director of GLX, and Victor Lerenius, Game Lounge’s VP of Innovation and a 10-year company veteran, will lead the initiative. Their combined expertise ensures GLX is well-positioned to deliver impactful results. David’s extensive experience as a product leader in iGaming and Victor’s proven track record in driving innovation exemplify the calibre of leadership guiding this venture.

A key focus of GLX will be its role as an incubator for promising iGaming startups. The initiative aims to invest in and mentor businesses that are shaping the next generation of iGaming. This includes projects centred on crypto, agentic AI, peer-to-peer platforms, influencer-driven models, and next-generation marketplaces. GLX will prioritise ventures that balance innovation with a commitment to player enjoyment, safety, and responsibility. The ultimate goal is to build a thriving portfolio of investments in forward-thinking CEOs and their businesses.

Game Lounge CEO Richard Dennys explained that the launch of GLX is central to the company’s vision of fostering industry-wide collaboration and innovation. “By combining Game Lounge’s resources and expertise with the creativity of emerging startups, GLX is set to deliver significant value both to the business and the wider iGaming ecosystem,” he says.

Speaking on the launch, managing director David Crowhurst emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative: “GLX represents a bold step forward for Game Lounge. It signals our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional results for our partners and stakeholders.”

Victor Lerenius added: “By harnessing the power of technology, GLX will drive groundbreaking ideas and transformative solutions that will redefine iGaming as we know it.”