Malta has drastically improved the way in which waste is separated, the National Audit Office (NAO) found.

This, it explained in a report, was achieved by monitoring what people throw in their garbage bags, increasing enforcement and introducing higher fees for garbage trucks wanting to dump waste that is difficult to process or has low recycling value.

The report, tabled in parliament last week, is a follow-up to a 2021 audit in which the NAO had made various recommendations to the energy and environment ministry, among other ministries and government entities.

The auditor general found that waste management entities made significant strides in their efforts to improve waste management practices and started implementing – and, in some cases, fully implemented – all the recommendations made.

WasteServ, the national waste management agency, largely did this by introducing differentiated gate fees to incentivise proper waste separation and reduce landfill usage, the report found.

The agency announced new gate fees two years ago, which meant businesses that dispose of their waste directly at WasteServ facilities would see their waste disposal costs rise dramatically over the coming years.

The cost of dumping mixed waste doubled to €40 per tonne last year and is rising by €20 a year until it hits €120 in 2037.

The rates for dumping one tonne of tyres, textiles, wood, gypsum and electrical and electronic equipment also went up and will continue to rise on a yearly basis.

By charging higher fees for waste that is more difficult to process or has a lower recycling value, WasteServ encouraged households and businesses to reduce waste and improve the quality of materials for recycling, the report said.

“The introduction of differentiated gate fees by WasteServ marks a significant advancement in aligning economic incentives with environmental goals,” it observed.

“This system encourages proper waste disposal and collection practices, reduces landfill usage and supports the polluter pays principle.”

Monitoring

The NAO found the Environmental and Resources Authority (ERA) also made progress in data collection and monitoring.

It conducted surveys to estimate the amount of plastic waste residents and business generate across different seasons to gain a deeper understanding of waste patterns and identify areas of non-compliance.

It will also launch a web-based application that will collect real-time data from waste operators later this year, “further enhancing the ability to track plastic waste in a timely and accurate manner”.

By analysing the composition of waste streams, ERA has been able to identify specific issues, such as contamination of recyclable materials or excessive amounts of certain waste types, the NAO said.

This detailed analysis has enabled the regulator to tailor its interventions, such as targeted public awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement measures, to address these specific challenges.