Former England football captain Gary Lineker will leave the BBC at the end of the season, it was confirmed on Monday, days after he shared a social media post that contained anti-Semitic imagery.

The corporation's highest-paid presenter had been due to front coverage of the 2026 World Cup and next season's FA Cup.

But this Sunday's Match of the Day, on the last day of the Premier League season, will be his final show.

"Gary Lineker will leave his presenting role following the conclusion of Match of the Day for the 2024/25 season," the BBC said in a statement.

"He will not be part of the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season's FA Cup coverage."

Last week Lineker shared an Instagram story about Zionism that included an illustration of a rat, historically used as an antisemitic insult.

He removed the post and apologised unreservedly, saying he would "never knowingly share anything antisemitic".

In a fresh statement on Monday, Lineker said, "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember—both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic -- it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and the upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am," he said.

"Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

'Defining voice'

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said: "Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season."

Davie described Lineker as a "defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades".

Lineker, 64, had already planned to end his 26-year stay as host of popular Premier League highlights programme Match of the Day at the end of the season.

However, he had been due to lead the BBC's coverage of the 2026 World Cup and FA Cup next season.

Instead, Sunday's Match of the Day following the final round of Premier League fixtures will be his final show.

Lineker was the BBC's highest-paid presenter, earning £1.35 million ($1.8 million) a year from the publicly funded broadcaster.

His outspoken views on social media have caused headaches for BBC bosses due to the corporation's rules on impartiality.

In March 2023, Lineker was briefly taken off air after comparing the language used to launch a British government asylum policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

Lineker was reinstated just over a week later -- after a revolt by several of his colleagues in sympathy with him -- but the BBC launched an independent review of its social medial guidelines as a result of the incident.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: "How To Survive A Warzone," to BBC iPlayer.

Before becoming a major figure in the British media industry, Lineker was a global football star, winning the World Cup Golden Boot for England in 1986.

After a playing career at Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham and Japan's Nagoya Grampus Eight, he retired in 1994.

Lineker became a pundit for the BBC before taking over as the lead presenter for its football coverage in 1999.

The former England striker is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and various spin-offs.