After retiring from a 40-year career in the banking industry, I felt a strong urge to pursue a university course that went beyond the financial and management studies I had previously completed.

As I explored the courses offered by the University of Malta, my intuition –despite some scepticism – drew me to consider a Master in Maltese Studies. Admittedly, I was uncertain if I could handle the demands of this new commitment alongside a new job.

I sought the advice of a former colleague who had completed the same course a few years earlier. Without hesitation, she encouraged me to take the plunge, assuring me that it would be a fantastic experience. Having graduated with a Master in Maltese Studies last March, I can confidently say her advice was invaluable.

I feel fortunate to have followed it, as this course provided me with a deep understanding of Malta’s rich heritage and vibrant culture.

The Maltese Studies programme offered by the Institute of Maltese Studies at the University of Malta is a pioneering initiative that offers students an unparalleled opportunity to study Malta in its entirety. It places a strong emphasis on the concept of identity, exploring how Malta’s unique cultural identity has evolved over time.

This aspect of the course examines how Malta’s archaeology, environment, agriculture, geography, its surrounding sea, architecture, politics, music, archives, religion, language, migration, history, art and social dynamics have contributed to the development of a distinct Maltese identity. Students will study the impact of Malta’s colonial past, its journey to independence and its modern-day status as a member of the European Union.

Master degree candidates will be exposed to the various civilisations that have left their mark on these islands, from the Phoenicians to the Knights of St John and the British Empire. They will also gain a profound understanding of how Malta’s strategic location in the Mediterranean had made it a melting pot of cultures from a very wide cultural and geographical perspective.

Central to the Maltese Studies programme is the study of the development of Malta’s heritage, lifestyle and the formation of language and culture, which form the backbone in the shaping of Malta’s identity and cultural expression.

Students will gain insights into the ways in which Malta has balanced tradition with modernity, maintaining its unique cultural heritage while embracing change.

What makes the Maltese Studies Master’s degree programme truly fascinating is its multidisciplinary approach. Thanks to the contribution of its high-profile lecturers, students engage with a variety of academic disciplines including history, art, linguistics, anthropology and sociology to gain a well-rounded understanding of Malta and its people.

This holistic approach ensures that graduates of the programme not only gain a sound knowledge of Maltese culture but they also receive a solid critical approach, and analytical skills needed to succeed, should they so desire, in a wide range of careers such as education, cultural heritage management, top quality tourism guiding and much more.

The skills and knowledge gained through this programme will also be invaluable for those interested in pursuing further research or academic work related to Malta within the broader Euro-Mediterranean region.

The Maltese Studies programme is ideal for anyone with a passion for Maltese culture and history, or who wishes to gain a proper understanding of Malta and its role in the modern changing world. Thus, whether you are a Maltese national looking to connect with your heritage or an international student fascinated by the Mediterranean region, this course offers a unique academic journey that is both intellectually stimulating and personally enriching.

The next programme commences in October and is offered as an evening course, with most of the lectures held remotely. The closing date for these applications is 2pm on September 16. For further details you may wish to contact the IMS on maltesestudies@um.edu.mt.

Paul Caligari is a retired banker.