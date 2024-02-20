Marseille announced on Tuesday the departure of Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso after a six-match winless run in Ligue 1, ending the former World Cup winner’s five-month spell at the club.

“Olympique Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso,” the club wrote in a brief statement, thanking both him and his coaching staff.

He is expected to be replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset, the Frenchman who was sacked as Ivory Coast coach during this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Gattuso’s exit came after he admitted to club officials on Monday that he “no longer had any solutions” for reviving Marseille’s fortunes, a source close to the negotiations told AFP.

