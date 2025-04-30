Triptych – a String Trio, an evocative concert, part of the 18th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, was held at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem – the perfect setting for a performance bridging Lenten introspection with brighter Easter colours.

The evening featured the Kastell Trio, led by Gozitan violinist Pierre Louis Attard, joined by fellow Gozitan cellist Frank Camilleri and Italian-born violinist Klara Nazaj.

With a programme entirely dedicated to works for two violins and cello, the concert offered an intimate yet expansive listening experience, blending baroque, classical elegance and a contemporary insight.

Opening with Antonio Vivaldi’s Trio Sonata in D minor, RV 63 “La Follia”, the trio explored the iconic baroque theme through its dramatic variations, moving between fiery rhythms and lyrical restraint. The emotional arc continued with Joseph Haydn’s Divertimento in C Major, known as the “London Trio No. 1” – a work marked by charm, wit and structural clarity, rendered with buoyant grace. The piece featured three contrasting movements: Allegro moderato, Andante and Vivace.

The programme ventured further into lesser-known Romantic and modern repertoires. Hermann Spielter’s Leichte Serenade für Streichtrio, with its lyrical textures and warmth, offered a moment of late 19th-century nostalgia.

A meditative Adagio by Xavier Corazo followed – a short yet rich piece in expressive content. A solo violin interlude was provided by Fantasia No. 1, a contemporary work by Attard performed by the composer himself. Composed in 2020, the piece bridges modern expressivity with Romantic sensibility through its free-flowing, spontaneous style, reflecting a deeply personal musical voice.

The concert closed with two 20th- and 21st-century works. Jakub Kowalewski’s String Trio in C Major, juxtaposing traditional idioms with fresh harmonies, is structured in three movements: Intrada, Kanon and Rondo.

On the other hand, Paul de Wailly’s Six Pieces for Two Violins and Cello – a set from the French late-Romantic repertoire – blends lyrical charm with formal elegance. The set includes: romance, scherzino, idylle, alla polacca, regrets and ronde, all characterised by lyrical melodies and graceful harmonies reflecting de Wailly’s romantic sensibilities.

Together, these pieces formed a poignant and colourful finale to the evening’s programme – one that travelled across centuries and styles, yet remained unified by the trio’s cohesive artistry and expressive sensitivity.

The performance resonated deeply with the audience in attendance, rounding off Easter with a sense of reflection, celebration and musical grace.