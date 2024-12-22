The Gaulitanus Choir’s yearly Yuletide appointment returns with the 13th edition of A New Year’s Toast.

The concert, which musically opens the New Year, is being held, as usual, on January 1 at 7.30pm at the Kempinski Hotel in San Lawrenz. One of the Gaulitanus’ major annual events, A New Year’s Toast comes back-to-back with the choir’s very recent successful concert tour in Portugal, its 25th foray abroad.

The choir and its soloists will team up with guest instrumental soloists and an instrumental ensemble to present a vivacious, wide and varied repertoire, including a variety of vocal and instrumental numbers for everyone’s tastes which ensures a most positive start to 2025.

The new year will also mark the choir’s 35th year of music-making. The event will be under the musical and artistic direction of the choir’s founder-director Colin Attard.

Entrance to A New Year’s Toast, which is being supported by the MGP’s Cultural Heritage Directorate and Playpen, is free on a first-come-first-served basis and no reservations are required.