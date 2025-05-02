Updated 10am

Activists on board a Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessel say their vessel was attacked by drones just outside Maltese waters early on Friday.

The boat, with international human rights activists aboard, is taking part in a mission to highlight Israel's siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Times of Malta is informed that the fire was put out in the early hours on Friday, and an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat was dispatched to the location of the vessel.

Hours after the fire was put out, Flotilla and activists supporting the campaign were still urging the Maltese authorities to rescue the people aboard.

However, the Maltese government told the media that the people on board had refused to board a tug vessel that had put out the fire following contact with the Malta Vessel Traffic Services.

There are conflicting versions about the numbers on board. While the Freedom Flotilla says 30 activists are on board - 15 crew members and an additional 15 passengers aboard - the Maltese government said the boat had 12 crew members and four civilian passengers.

Communication with the people aboard is impossible for the time being as the fire damaged the electrical system.

Times of Malta has been told the crew would need to remain aboard the vessel, loaded with humanitarian aid, as it is their responsibility to make sure it remains afloat.

'Vessel targeted twice in drone attack'

The Freedom Flotilla sent out a call for help early on Friday, saying the front of the vessel was targeted twice, resulting in a fire and a breach in the hull.

"The drone attack appears to have specifically targeted the ship’s generator, and the vessel is now at risk of sinking with 30 international human rights activists on board."

It said Cyprus answered its SOS distress signal and a Malta government source confirmed with Times of Malta that the AFM also sent a patrol boat on site.

The source said the boat is 14 nautical miles off the coast of Malta - just outside territorial waters - and nobody has been injured.

In an official statement later on Friday morning, the Maltese government said that, at 20 minutes past midnight, Malta Vessel Traffic Services received a Mayday call from the passenger vessel Conscience, reporting a fire on the bow while outside territorial waters.

The crew confirmed the fire was not under control and requested immediate assistance.

"At 12.20am a nearby tug, located approximately one nautical mile away, contacted Malta VTS, confirmed it was firefighting-equipped, and offered immediate support.

"The tug arrived on the scene and began firefighting operations. By 0128hrs, the fire was reported under control. An AFM patrol vessel was also dispatched to provide further assistance.

"By 2.13am, all crew were confirmed safe but refused to board the tug. Assistance was provided to support interior firefighting efforts. By 3.45am, the vessel and its crew were secure."

The ship remains outside territorial waters and is being monitored by the competent authorities, the government added.

Times of Malta is not in a position to confirm the source of the fire.

Andre Callus, from Moviment Graffitti told Times of Malta that over the past months, the NGO has been supporting activists from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in preparation for a mission to break Israel’s genocidal blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The Freedom Flotilla's efforts aim to end the blockade and deliver aid to the besieged enclave through non-violent action.

Last year, activists on board the ship admitted with Times of Malta they were fearing for their safety, but insist they are committed to reaching the conflict-stricken strip.

In May of 2010, Israeli forces had raided Freedom Flotilla vessels from speedboats and helicopters. Nine activists had been killed by Israeli forces in the attack.