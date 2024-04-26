A ten-year-old girl who was blinded in one eye after being struck by the fragments of a missile in Gaza is to arrive in Malta on Monday for medical treatment.

Lara Abu Alkas was hurt in an air strike on Al-Shifa hospital in December, according to the Palestinian Embassy.

The little girl lost her sight in her right eye and now doctors in Malta will try to save the vision she has in her left eye.

She will arrive at Malta International Airport on Monday, accompanied by her mother on a journey made possible due to public donations.

Her treatment will be funded by the government.

Palestine’s ambassador to Malta, H.E. Fadi Hanania, said Lara was not meant to come alone and that other injured children will also arrive in the future.

"She was meant to be accompanied by others," he said. "More children will be coming - they just need help being evacuated.”

He said the trip was possible due to the collaborative effort between the Palestinian Embassy in Malta as well as the Maltese government.

She is the second child to be evacuated out of Gaza to receive medical treatment in Malta.

Earlier this year, three-year-old Selah Hajras arrived after suffering severe leg injuries when her house in Southern Gaza was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

The war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas erupted when the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

The attack resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,170 people in Israel.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas, and its ensuing military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 34,356 people, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Those wishing to assist in bringing Gazan children to Malta for medical treatment are encouraged to contact the embassy at 27801200. They can also donate via Revolut at 99619998 or BOV Mobile Pay at 99922000.