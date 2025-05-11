The conflict in Gaza cannot be solved by military means and a political solution must be found to end the war permanently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Jerusalem on Sunday.

"I do not believe that this conflict can be permanently resolved by military means," Wadephul said. "Nevertheless, it is urgently necessary that Hamas is disarmed and that it can no longer have military control over Gaza."

He said Germany would do whatever it takes to guarantee Israel's security, but this did not mean that his country cannot criticise Israel's actions, although this "must not lead to antisemitism".

Hamas' attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israel. Israel's campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.

"I am not sure whether all of Israel's strategic goals can be achieved in this way (through a military campaign) and whether this will serve Israel's security in the long term," Wadephul said. "That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said only Hamas was responsible for the war. This cannot continue, he said, "Hamas must be defeated."

Saar and Wadephul also welcomed a new U.S. proposal for the distribution of aid in the Gaza strip.

Gaza's residents face possible famine, the U.N. says, with Israel enforcing a months-long blockade on aid to the Palestinian enclave and vowing to expand its military campaign against Hamas after breaking a truce in March.

Tikva Forum, a hawkish Israeli group representing some relatives of hostages, criticised the plan, saying aid deliveries should be conditional on Hamas releasing the 59 captives in Gaza.

Wadephul repeated that the return of hostages is the German government's priority.

He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory. "We need a political solution for the reconstruction of Gaza without Hamas," Wadephul said.

During his first trip to the region since taking office last week, Wadephul said there should be no expulsion of the two million Palestinians there and no permanent occupation of Gaza.

After his meeting with Saar, Wadephul will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

A meeting with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Mustafa, is planned later in Ramallah on the West Bank.