A recent Labour Force report issued by the National Statistics Office shows that, in the final quarter of 2023, women earned €158 less than men per month.

“While it is regrettable that, even today, women are sometimes paid less than men for the same positions, this disparity should not exist… this disparity is difficult for me to reconcile, especially as I work in a company where pay structures are transparent and wages are based on merit not gender,” says Roberta Abela, Enemed Chief Finance Officer.

What could be the contributing factors?

“One significant reason for reported earnings differences is that more men than women occupy leadership positions. Consequently, if men hold more senior roles than women in the business world, their overall earnings will be higher. While I do not condone any pay differences based on gender, I believe that as more women attain leadership positions, the pay gap will inevitably decrease.”

Abela, who is responsible for overseeing Enemed’s finance operations – including setting the finance strategy, management accounting, budgeting, cost analysis, and managing treasury and financing requirements – adds that the global stereotype that women are expected to be the primary caregiver for their family is particularly strong in Malta, where societal expectations often dictate that mothers should interrupt their careers once they have children.

“This career interruption can leave women with less experience and hinder their ability to progress and climb the corporate ladder.

Women should feel empowered to advance in their careers without viewing their gender as an obstacle… have confidence in their abilities and embrace more challenges to enhance their presence in the business world

“Additionally, women who work while managing family responsibilities often go to great lengths to balance both, which may lead them to seek and accept jobs with reduced responsibilities and time commitments to better manage this balance. Caring for one’s family is indeed a privilege, and as a mother myself, I understand how it changes one’s perspective on many aspects of life. I hold great respect for women who have paused their careers to take care of their families and for those who strive to excel both as mothers and professionals. While hurdles will inevitably arise, it is the determination to overcome these obstacles that ultimately leads to success. Having a support system at home, with shared family responsibilities may enable women to overcome the hurdles faced at the workplace. Additionally, family-friendly measures should support family structures as a whole and not solely focus on women. For example, Enemed offers extended parental leave for new fathers. This policy not only supports women by potentially enabling them to return to their careers sooner but also benefits the family by allowing fathers to spend quality time with their new child.”

Abela has recently finished reading an MBA from Henley Business School, with a thesis focusing on the gender imbalance in senior management positions in large Maltese companies. What led her to this choice?

“Choosing this topic for a research project was a decision which I did not take lightly and which I spent many hours contemplating. To ensure that the subject would contribute towards my personal and professional growth, I wanted to research a subject that I was passionate about, and which was relevant to my line of work.

“In embarking on the journey of investigating the root causes of gender imbalance in decision-making positions, my research aimed to shed light on an issue which has been present for many decades, and notwithstanding the quantum leaps made on the subject, is still a topic for contention.”

Abela’s research on the subject helped her navigate the complex relationship of societal norms, organisational policies, and individual personal perceptions that contribute to this disparity.

“The research findings accentuated the importance of challenging ingrained stereotypes and cultural perception to create an inclusive environment that empowers women to thrive in leadership roles. I believe that career advancements should be based on merit and hard work. Women should feel empowered to advance in their careers without viewing their gender as an obstacle. Hard work and determination ultimately lead to success, and women should have confidence in their abilities and embrace more challenges to enhance their presence in the business world.”