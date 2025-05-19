In a world increasingly shaped by polarising rhetoric and a retreat from inclusive values, the role of gender and sexualities studies has never been more critical. Our department, dedicated to examining the complexities of identity, power and social justice, is not merely an academic endeavour; it is a lifeline for democracy, human dignity and intellectual freedom.

When Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, addressed US scientists threatened by Donald Trump’s administration, she spoke not only to the scientific community but to all of us committed to evidence-based thought and fundamental rights.

Von der Leyen’s statement, “You are not alone. Your European friends stand with you” resonates with scholars and students in our field who have faced suspicion, hostility or dismissal for challenging social norms and advancing knowledge about gender diversity, queer lives and intersectional inequality.

Indeed, the backlash against gender and sexual diversity is not abstract. Trump’s return to the public stage has revived these threats with renewed vigour. His anti-trans rhetoric, proposals to eliminate gender diversity from federal policy and campaign promises to define gender as “biological sex only” reflect a broader authoritarian impulse: to simplify, control and exclude.

Trump’s ongoing crusade against trans rights, his efforts to legally restrict gender recognition to the binary of male and female and his portrayal of gender fluidity as a threat to society, illustrates a calculated political strategy that weaponises ignorance and fear.

The recent UK court ruling defining “woman” as “biologically female” echoes this same drive toward essentialism, a push to erase lived realities that fall outside the gender binary. This is part of a broader trend of erasing trans and non-binary identities from legal recognition and public discourse. While framed as a legal clarification, the ruling is a stark reminder of how institutions can weaponise biology to marginalise trans and non-binary people, reducing identity to reproductive anatomy.

These developments are not isolated incidents; they are part of a global movement that seeks to roll back progress on gender rights, often under the guise of protecting tradition or safeguarding children. But, make no mistake, these efforts do not protect anyone. They harm those already marginalised and silence the very people whose stories most need to be heard.

In this climate, the existence of academic departments that focus explicitly on gender and sexuality is not a luxury; it is a necessity. The Department of Gender and Sexualities is not merely a place of study. It is a vital space for resistance, reflection and renewal. At undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, our students and researchers investigate how gender and sexual norms are constructed, enforced, resisted and transformed.

Our work is not about ideology but about critical inquiry, inclusion and truth - Claire Azzopardi Lane

We equip students to understand the structural inequalities that shape everything, from access to education and employment to legal recognition, healthcare and political representation. Our undergraduate programme encourages students to question dominant narratives, to explore the lived realities of LGBTIQ+ communities and to understand how race, class and disability, among other factors, intersect with gender.

Our postgraduate and PhD researchers tackle urgent issues, from trans healthcare access and reproductive justice to queer histories and the politics of embodiment, generating knowledge that directly informs public policy and advocacy.

As von der Leyen reminded us in her address, “Science brings us truth, progress, and solutions. But science also needs freedom and protection.” The same holds true for the humanities and social sciences. Gender and sexualities studies do not merely deconstruct; they illuminate, empower and propose new ways of living together. Our scholars study not only how oppression functions but also how communities survive, create and reimagine justice.

To those who claim that gender and sexualities studies are unnecessary or ideologically-driven, we say this: our work is not about ideology but about critical inquiry, inclusion and truth. The threats we face, from political demagogues to regressive court decisions, only reinforce the need for rigorous, intersectional research and education.

To those who dismiss our field as niche, radical or out of touch, we say: look around. The political landscape is shifting in dangerous ways. When leaders claim that there are only “two genders” or that trans rights are a threat to civilisation, they are not engaging in debate, they are inciting erasure. When courts rule against the rights of people to self-identify, they are not preserving fairness, they are enforcing exclusion.

Von der Leyen warned in her speech that when science is silenced, democracy is weakened. The same can be said for gender scholarship. When research into gender-based violence, queer lives or reproductive autonomy is dismissed as irrelevant or controversial, we do not just lose academic perspectives, we risk losing the very tools we need to build a more inclusive society.

In these turbulent times, let us remember the words of von der Leyen: “Never forget that progress depends on freedom, and freedom depends on truth.”

The truth is that gender and sexualities are not fixed but fluid; not private but political; not secondary but central to our understanding of justice, equality and human dignity.

As academics, students and citizens, we must remain vigilant. We must defend the right to study, to speak and to exist outside of the binaries imposed upon us. Now, more than ever, gender and sexualities studies is not only relevant, it is indispensable.

Claire Azzopardi Lane

Claire Azzopardi Lane is a senior lecturer in the Department of Gender and Sexualities at the University of Malta.