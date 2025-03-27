The Malta Chamber of Geologists has taken legal action to be included in a key construction advisory body, arguing that its exclusion undermines public safety reforms prompted by the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry.

Geologist Peter Gatt filed a judicial protest in court in his personal capacity and as the president of the chamber.

A judicial protest is a formal written warning often used to protect legal rights or to start legal action.

It was filed in the First Hall of the Civil Court against the chairman of the Building and Construction Authority, the Minister of Justice and Reform of the Construction Sector and the State Advocate.

The protest noted that, following the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, in a Corradino construction site in 2022, the public inquiry led to various reforms in the construction industry. These included the setting up of the consultative council within the Building and Construction Authority.

The council is a forum for consultation and dialogue between the representatives of various sectors of the building and construction industry, the government and the authority.

The inquiry also stressed the importance of geological testing before construction. This highlighted the urgent need to formally recognise the profession to ensure that only warranted geologists would be assigned to carry out the testing, Gatt said in his judicial protest.

The chamber was in talks with the minister involved on this issue and had even drawn up a draft of the law.

Meanwhile, the chamber repeatedly requested to form part of the consultative council but was turned away without being provided a valid and legal reason. This was discriminatory and in breach of the country’s laws, the protest said.

Lawyer Mark Said signed the protest.