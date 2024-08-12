George Gregory has been appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise, taking over from Kurt Farrugia, who has moved to Transport Malta.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said he was confident that Gregory's vast experience in the private sector would stand him in good stead as he built on the good work of his predecessor.

Malta Enterprise is the government agency responsible for attracting and facilitating industrial investment in Malta.

Gregory was managing partner of RSM Malta, part of a worldwide network of independent professional services firms, providing audit, tax and specialist advisory services to growing organisations around the globe.