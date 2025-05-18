The Wignacourt Museum is currently hosting an exhibition with works by artist George Preca and curated by E. V. Borg.

Borg describes Preca is an incurable and incorrigible romantic with a great love for life.

“He demonstrates in his art that life is precious, that it is a gift, and he embraces it with loving care as his empathy with his protagonists demonstrate especially the compassion and sympathy his emotions reveal,” says the curator.

Borg says Preca’s choice of subject or theme, though commonplace, hides patient reflection and deep contemplation.

“Surface texture is only a subtle veneer for deeper emotion and feeling. His work might hide deep research into the human psyche by a language of symbols. His work is not about physical reality though tangible and material. It is about thought and intellect, about the inner self, the soul, the spirit. He might work spontaneously and fast, but after lengthy reflection and meditation.”

Man Playing Pipe

Preca’s subjects vary from sacred to profane, from still life to landscape, from fictional male to female portraits, to horses, to lush trees and woods, to everyday themes, to moods and sentiments. The artist uses pencil, oil and soft pastel, acrylics and a combination of these media. His drawings are like etching with a sharp needle. His graphics are like graffiti.

His forms are flat but highly tangible, incised with a thick dark line around the edge frequently used as a shadow or dark outline. His Old Man Reading (no.3) the Corriere in charcoal is imbued with the same vigour as A Man Reading Figaro by his second cousin Giorgio Preca (1909-84) who made a name for himself in Rome.

The George Preca exhibition is running at Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, until May 28, presenting 47 of his works.