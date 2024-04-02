The German Football Association (DFB) said Monday it would change the typeface used on its shirts after one of the kit numbers drew comparisons to a Nazi symbol.

The number four worn by national team players was said to bear a resemblance to the insignia of the Nazis’ elite SS corps.

“The DFB checks the numbers 0-9 and then submits the numbers 1-26 to UEFA for review,” the football association said in a statement.

“None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the creation process,” the DFB said.

Nonetheless, the sporting body said it did not want to “provide a platform for discussion”.

“Together with our partner 11teamsports, we will develop an alternative design for the number four and coordinate it with UEFA,” the DFB said.

