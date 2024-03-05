German police said on Tuesday they were investigating a group of Lazio fans filmed doing Nazi salutes at Munich’s Hofbraeuhaus beer hall before the Italian side’s Champions League clash with Bayern. 

Fans of the notoriously right-wing club from Rome were captured late on Monday making the gesture and chanting “Duce”, a name for Italy’s former fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

The Nazi salute is banned in Germany along with other Nazi-related expressions, gestures and symbols.

A popular site for tourists, the Hofbraeuhaus was also where Adolf Hitler gave a speech at the founding of the Nazi Party in 1920. 

A spokesman for the Hofbraeuhaus told AFP the venue was unaware of the incident, but said “if any anti-constitutional or xenophobic behaviour has occurred, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms”.

