When Daphne Caruana Galizia was taken from us, her son, Andrew said in an interview with The Guardian that our country was also taken away from us. No one was safe anymore. If a journalist is killed for doing her job, who else is in the firing line for doing one’s duty, for speaking truth to power?

We have seen in the years since Daphne was killed that the government has not learnt the lessons of history, or, rather, refuses to learn them for self-serving interests.

Journalists are still vilified and offered as figures of hate, the government still gaslights us into thinking that scandals exposed in the media are hoaxes and attempts to smear Malta’s good name, and, lastly, and most importantly, the public inquiry that found the state responsible for Daphne’s assassination has been left to gather dust, alongside the recommendations for the safety of journalists and media workers.

I recently attended an event by the British High Commission and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation. All the members on the panel lamented the dearth of new blood being injected in journalism, especially in the legacy media.

The editor-in-chief of this newspaper gave a list of reasons why people either stop working in journalism, including burnout, trolling and low pay. Some refuse to enter the profession altogether, even though they are talented and could give a valid contribution to the media landscape.

His acute observations reminded me of an interview Daphne had given to a local researcher days before she was assassinated. The topic was about conducting journalism in a climate of fear and Daphne had said: “My biggest concern is that because people see what’s happened to me they don’t want to do it. People are afraid of the consequences.” How right she was.

So in our case, burnout, trolling and lack of resources are not the only deterrents. They look at what happened to Daphne on October 16, 2017 and pass.

Some argue that with the emergence of new media, like podcasts, or independent journalism, the decline of legacy media is on steroids. People are abandoning legacy media in droves.

However, according to Pew Research Centre, the origins, diagnosis and prescription for the public’s trust issues with mainstream journalism are complex and contested and – despite the current rhetoric about ‘fake news’ – have been brewing for decades. Pew lists political polarisation, economic challenges and the rise of social media.

There was a time when people agreed on what constituted ‘the news’. The legendary newsman Walter Cronkite would sign off with “And that’s the way it is”, and most Americans went to bed reassured that they were properly informed. The New York Times was the ‘paper of record’, and, if something appeared in its pages, it existed as undisputed fact.

The latest Gallup polling shows Americans’ trust in mass media at a historic low, with just 31% expressing “a great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence that news organisations report “fully, accurately and fairly”.

Even more disquieting, 36% of Americans now say they have no trust at all in the media – a stunning increase from the 6% when Gallup first started tracking this metric 53 years ago.

While legacy media still retains the prestige, the buildings, the brand recognition and the access, they have lost something far more valuable: credibility. The overall trust numbers only tell part of the story.

When you scratch beneath the surface, the picture becomes even more distressing. According to Pew, Americans under the age of 30 are now nearly as likely to trust information from social media (52%) as from national news organisations (56%).

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 1,675 journalists have been killed since 1992

You read that right. Young adults hardly distinguish between the trustworthiness of The Washington Post and whatever they’re scrolling on TikTok.

Although the Post did itself no favours censoring a Pulitzer prize-winning political cartoonist, Ann Telnaes, for depicting tech giants, including the Post owner Jeff Bezos, kissing the ring at Mar-a-Lago after the 2024 US presidential elections. The Post is the same paper that gave us ‘Democracy dies in darkness’ in 2017. Indeed.

Can new and legacy media co-exist? There is place for everyone in the media landscape. However, we need to distinguish between propaganda, sensational clickbait and proper journalism, and this only comes about through proper media literacy.

One medium does not eliminate the other. And we have an excellent example to look up to.

Daphne wrote for newspapers of record, she even helped found one. It is universally acknowledged that Daphne was a trailblazer, not only because, for the time, a woman writing for the newspapers was a novelty but also, and most importantly, because she put her name to the pieces she wrote.

Not puff pieces about ‘women’s issues’ (nothing wrong with them) but hard-hitting commentary that challenged stereotypes. But something important in her brand of journalism has been eluding us for 17 years.

Daphne was the first to use a new medium that is as far as legacy media as can be. In 2008, she started her own blog, Running Commentary, where she had control of the content and an immediate contact with her audience. Of course, other blogs were in existence at the time but hers was the only one that broke major investigative stories and news. That was huge for the time.

All is not lost for legacy media. It must reposition itself by adapting to the rapid changes in the media landscape. Journalism is essential for democracy and when done right it holds the powerful to account and brings about meaningful change, to the consternation of the corrupt and powerful. That is why journalism is one of the most dangerous professions in the world.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, 1,675 journalists have been killed since 1992, with the highest number recorded last year (103). This is why the editor-in-chief of this newspaper also appealed to all of us to rally behind journalists.

Sadly, Daphne is among this number for she was killed for giving her life to journalism. Poignantly, she truly believed that the pen was mightier than the sword.

I hope that, one day, Malta can show the world that the old saying is still true. Only then we will get our country back.

Alessandra Dee Crespo is a former vice president of Repubblika.