The third edition of Festa Roti (Għajnsielem Bicycle Festival) was held recently in the village square.

The family-friendly event, organised by Għajnsielem local council especially for children and teenagers, included competitions, airbags, professional shows, use of humps and quarter pipes, BMX and skateboarding related activities, Urban Ride, bicycle displays and zones where participants could enjoy bike rides in a traffic-free area.

Children navigating bicycle humps at the event.

At the end of the event, Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi presented trophies to the competition winners.

Supporting the event were the Cultural Heritage Directorate at the Gozo Ministry, RUST, MMBA and Goodcleanfun.