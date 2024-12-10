The facade of the Għajnsielem primary school is to be given a new, modern look.

The project is part of an urban greening initiative financed by the Gozo ministry that will see a courtyard at the front of the school on J. F. De Chambray Street transformed into a public garden, as well as new wall cladding for the school building itself.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the Għajnsielem local council, with support from Ambjent Malta.

Explaining the importance of the project, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said it would improve the appearance of an important centre for the community. He added that the improvements would not just be aesthetic but also increase the area's environmental value.

Camilleri said the ministry was committed to supporting other similar projects, by adding more green open spaces that could be enjoyed by residents.