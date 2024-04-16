The historic sites of Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur will open to visitors for free during an open day this Saturday, Heritage Malta announced on Tuesday.

The day will include various family-friendly activities as well as specific hands-on activities for children.

Children in attendance on Saturday will also be given a small gift for the occasion.

The event will take place on April 20 with both sites opening at 9 am until 5 pm. The last admission will be made at 4.30 pm.

Għar Dalam is Malta’s oldest prehistoric site. It also bears evidence of the earliest human presence on the island some 7,400 years ago.

Rows of ancient animal bones, unearthed from the site’s cave and exhibited in one of the last remaining Victorian-style displays in Europe, shed light onto this bygone era.

The cave itself is naturally decorated with fascinating stalactites and stalagmites and a variety of rock formations, visitors experience a sense of awe in appreciation of our islands’ mystifying distant past.

The neighbouring site of Borġ in-Nadur is uniquely positioned on high ground between two valleys – Wied Żembaq and Wied Dalam.

The Neolithic site was excavated in the 1920s by archaeologist Margaret Murray and proved crucial in understanding facets of Maltese prehistory.