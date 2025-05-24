The Għargħur council has asked both the Auditor General and the Local Government Division to investigate allegations made against its ousted mayor.

On Saturday, newly appointed mayor Mariah Meli confirmed with Times of Malta that both the Auditor General and the Local Government Division have confirmed to have received this request.

During a council meeting on Thursday, Helen Gauci and PN councillor Marilena Galea put forward a motion formally requesting that the Auditor General investigate Gauci over claims of financial mismanagement made by Labour councillors and an independent councillor.

Meli, a Labour councillor, accepted the request, but proposed that the investigation be conducted jointly by the Auditor General and the Local Government Division.

Gauci rejected the amendment to her motion, insisting the investigation should be conducted solely by the Auditor General.

The council voted in favour of Meli’s amendments, with three votes in favour and two against.

“You did not accept my motion; you amended the motion to your liking,” Gauci said during the meeting.

On Friday, the PN issued a statement condemning the council for rejecting the original motion.

The PL said the investigations are necessary due to serious financial mismanagement and good governance concerns during Gauci’s mayorship.

Gauci recently lost the Għargħur mayorship after independent councillor Francesca Attard, who resigned from the PN in April, voted alongside the locality’s two PL councillors to remove the mayor.

Gauci has described the move as a “political manoeuvre” reminiscent of the 1980s.

The mayorship was then taken over by Meli, although the PN won the 2024 local council elections with a 62 per cent majority.

At a small rally in Għargħur, PN leader Bernard Grech called the move anti-democratic and said fresh local council elections should be held.