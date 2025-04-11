Għargħur councillor Francesca Attard resigned from the Nationalist party on Friday because she wants to work “free from political pressure”.

She will retain her seat in the council as an independent candidate.

Attard’s resignation means the PN no longer have a majority of seats in the five-seat Għargħur council.

Attard did not say whether she will continue supporting the current Għargħur mayor Helen Gauci, who received 869 first-count votes in the local council elections last June.

Attard, who received 384 first-count votes in that same election, did not give a specific reason for resigning.

In a statement, Attard said: “This decision was not taken lightly, but I believe it is the right one. I want to work free from political pressure, with the sole aim of putting the interests of the residents I represent first. My commitment has always been, and will remain, to our community”.

However, sources told Times of Malta Attard cited "circumstances in recent months" that involved her as part of the reasoning behind her decision.

Times of Malta reached out to Attard and, separately, the PN, for comments.

Meanwhile, Gauci said she did not want to comment on the matter. Asked whether Attard would be supporting the Nationalist councillors, Gauci referred Times of Malta to the former PN councillor.