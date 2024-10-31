This year, the Għargħur Local Council organized its first-ever Għargħur European Week of Sports 2024, an event that spanned eight action-packed days, covering a total of 19 events. From competitive running to fitness classes, pool matches, and football tournaments, over 150 attendees participated in various activities.

The event raised close to €2053 for charity, proving that it was more than just a sports initiative—it was a testament to the power of community spirit and collaboration.

Mariah Meli's vision for growth and community engagement

At the heart of this initiative is Mariah Meli, Għargħur’s Local Council Minority Leader responsible for sports, family, health, and EU programs, amongst others. Mariah’s mission to promote local sports and encourage engagement across all age groups drove the success of the Week of Sports. Her passion for inclusivity and athletic participation was evident throughout the event, which was also an opportunity to give back to a cause close to her heart.

Inspired by the resilience of her loved ones and supported by Puttinu Cares, Mariah drew parallels between the battles faced by cancer patients and the determination required in sports. With backing from the local council, Government entities and businesses, Mariah was able to bring together Għargħur’s entrepreneurs and athletes to make this event a reality.

Mariah Meli and the team behind the Week of Sports 2024.

A rainy start with high spirits

Għargħur’s EU Week of Sports kicked off with less-than-ideal weather, but the rain did little to dampen the energy. The opening day started an All Stars Tournament hosted by the Għargħur Football Club, showcasing senior community members' involvement and enthusiasm around the much loved sport.

As the week progressed, a diverse lineup of events unfolded.

Personal trainer Josette Magri held Open Gym sessions in collaboration with Bertu’s Gym, while Martin Fenech, Malta’s first overseas boxer, led Circuit Boxing classes. Fitness instructor Tracy Debono hosted outdoor Sky High Fitness Classes, and community figures like Leanne Bartolo, Xandru Grech, Neil Agius, and Bartholomew Camilleri lent their support, adding momentum to the already vibrant atmosphere.

The event's inspiration

Mariah’s drive to organize the Week of Sports stemmed from her desire to make a difference. Reflecting on the event’s inspiration, she explained:

"I wanted to create something meaningful for the community and, at the same time, give back to Puttinu Cares, who supported many individuals across Malta and Gozo during their most difficult moments. Their courage inspired me to show the importance of sports, as it teaches us to keep pushing, no matter the challenge."

Heartfelt moments of the event

One of the most touching moments came during the 5K Fun Run, where Mariah recalled an encounter that resonated with her:

"A runner came up to me after the event and said she was about towards the end of the fun run. Her legs were tired, and she felt like giving up. But when she spotted Neil Agius among the spectators, something changed. She remembered the struggles athletes go through, and the simple fact of seeing Neil gave her the strength to push through. That moment reminded me that these events are about more than just physical fitness—they’re about inspiring one another to keep going."

A community effort

Għargħur is known for its well-organized feasts, and that same energy was carried over into the Week of Sports. Local residents generously provided water and fruit for the athletes, while Miss Għargħur, Demi Mock, and Miss Għargħur Teen, Chantal Camilleri, helped promote the event through their social media channels.

Entrepreneurs from the area also contributed their expertise to make the event a success. Sebio Aquilina captured stunning images, John Paul Pullicino provided sound, while John A. Kingsley not only acted as a sponsor, but also supported the event with promotional materials, press releases and media coverage.

This collective effort was a heartening display of teamwork from both Għargħur locals and neighbouring communities.

The streets were filled with kids and laughter.

Looking ahead to the next event

As Għargħur’s first European Week of Sports wrapped up, Mariah Meli reflected on the success of the event and shared her ambitions for the future:

"This was just the beginning. The goal was to prove that we could pull off something this big, and now that we’ve done it, I’m excited to expand the event. Next year, we’ll add more disciplines, attract a wider audience, and continue to foster a community where everyone is encouraged to challenge themselves and enjoy the process of growth."

With the groundwork laid, preparations for next year’s event are already in progress. The goal for 2025 is to enhance the event with more sports, broader inclusivity, and increased opportunities for people to push their limits while coming together as a united community.

Gratitude and appreciation

The Week of Sports would not have been possible without the contributions of countless individuals and organizations. Special thanks go out to all the members of the Ħal Għargħur Local Council and administration, SportMalta, VisitMalta, BeActive, MESA, Għargħur Football Club, Bertu’s Gym, Warehouse, and all the individuals who helped make the event a resounding success.