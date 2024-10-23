One of the ghost voters registered at the new housing block in Siġġiewi before the last elections was charged in court on Wednesday with making a false declaration about where he lived.

Eugenio Camenzuli, 66, a pensioner and part-timer, pleaded not guilty to making a false declaration and failing to inform the authorities about his true address.

Camenzuli was one of four voters identified by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech for further police investigation. In May, Magistrate Fendo Dimech ruled that voters had been shamefully manipulated to change their addresses to government apartments they were granted in Siġġiewi even though they were not yet habitable.

The magistrate, who had ordered further investigations by the police, had said the voters were induced into making a false declaration by government bodies who were thus potential accomplices in the criminal wrongdoing.

On Wednesday Economic Crimes Inspector Michael Tabone, who pressed charges against Camenzuli, explained that Magistrate Frendo Dimech had directed the police to investigate these individuals for possible false testimony and ID offences.

The Magistrate had personally attested during an on-site visit that the newly-built residences at the Siġġiewi block were uninhabited.

Further investigations confirmed that Camenzuli was officially registered at one of the apartments and was meant to be living there.

Identita’s database confirmed that the address at the Silvio Parnis block was his official residence.

Police obtained an arrest warrant against Camenzuli on June 19 and summoned the man for questioning at the Financial Crimes Investigation Department offices.

In his statement, the suspect confirmed he was still living with his sister at another Siġġiewi address.

He had not yet moved into the new apartment because “there was no furniture yet”.

At Wednesday's first hearing, the prosecution requested court authorisation to present the records of Camenzuli’s proceedings linked to the electoral register which were presided over by Magistrate Frendo Dimech.

Camenzuli’s lawyer, Ramona Attard, objected to the request, arguing that the defendant’s testimony in those proceedings ought to be removed since he had not received due legal advice before testifying.

Moreover, the defence had the right to cross-examine witnesses who testified in the electoral proceedings.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ann Marie Thake, upheld the prosecution’s request and ordered a copy of the electoral case to be exhibited in evidence.

Every witness in those proceedings was to be summoned before this court to face cross-examination.

The court would decide upon the removal or otherwise of Camenzuli’s testimony in the electoral case once it verified whether his legal rights had been secured.

The case continues.