A large slick of oil engulfed large swathes of the sea at Sliema after a suspected spill from a nearby yacht yard.

Video footage and photos sent to Times of Malta on Tuesday show large volumes of oil appearing to wash into the sea from the Manoel Island Yacht Yard and stretching across the bay to Tigné.

When contacted, reception staff at the yacht yard said its management were “in a meeting” and unavailable to speak to the media, but would decline to comment.

On Wednesday morning, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said that in collaboration with Transport Malta it had confirmed the spill was "spent oil" and that a cleanup had begun using "specialised equipment".

Video footage appears to show oil leaking from the Manoel Island Yacht Yard. Video: Stephen Payne.

Photographs from the area taken on Wednesday show that a lot of oil remains in the sea.

The authority added that "investigations indicate that the spill may have occurred from a nearby yard."

Aerial footage and photos of the area show the oil – indicated by its rainbow-coloured appearance (known as ‘thin-film interference’) – seeming to seep from a part of the yacht yard filled with industrial equipment, rubble and numerous liquid containers.

The images show dark marks on the ground in the yard appearing to run into the sea.

Footage captured by an NGO Żibel volunteer appearing to show a clean-up underway in Sliema. Video: Żibel.

The oil stretches across the bay amid scores of boats moored close to Manoel Island.

Meanwhile, other footage provided by NGO Żibel volunteers seemingly shows maritime staff implementing measures used to contain oil spills on Tuesday evening on the Tigné coastline.

Żibel co-founder Andrew Schembri said that as an “educated guess, the rain washed all the oils from the boat yard into the sea.”

Commenting on footage of maritime staff in the area on Tuesday evening, Schembri said it was “good to see dedicated oil spill protocols being implemented," explaining that under such circumstances it was “normal that a boom is set up to contain the spill.”

Initial investigations suggest the oil spill came from Manoel Island. Photo: Steve Payne

However, slamming authorities for the delay in publishing information about the spill, Schembri said “a lot of people swim close to that place every day... we need an indication of what this was and if it was cleaned - it shouldn't be up to newspapers and NGOs.”

He said other members of the public had also reached out to the NGO “because it [the oil] had leaked for several hours and nobody had done anything about it... someone should be held accountable.”

Schembri said it was “great to have our volunteers being vigilant, speaking up and playing an active social role,” adding the NGO had removed more than a tonne of waste from the same area earlier this month.